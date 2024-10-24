Obituaries MS VENNITHA TONEY Z Jack October 24, 2024 1 min read Share This Article:FacebookTwitterLinkedInEmailTumblrPrint MS VEN-NITHA TONEY of Trinidad formerly of Colonarie died on Tuesday October 15th at the age of 66. The funeral takes place on Saturday November 2nd in Trinidad. Like this:Like Loading... Related Continue Reading Previous: MRS GLORIA FAIRBARNNext: MRS AGATHA GELLIZEAU GREAVES Related Stories MS JOYCE HENRY 1 min read Obituaries MS JOYCE HENRY October 24, 2024 MRS AGATHA GELLIZEAU GREAVES 1 min read Obituaries MRS AGATHA GELLIZEAU GREAVES October 24, 2024 MRS GLORIA FAIRBARN 1 min read Obituaries MRS GLORIA FAIRBARN October 24, 2024