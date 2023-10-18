Phase three of the National Road Rehabilitation Program approved

Cabinet has given approval for the start of Phase Three of the National Road Rehabilitation Program throughout St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Acting Prime Minister and Minister of Transport and Works, Montgomery Daniel provided an update on the project during NBC Radio’s Face to Face programme this morning.

The Acting Prime Minister said forty-five roads have been earmarked for rehabilitation during this phase.

Minister Daniel said contracts have already been signed by the Taiwanese Overseas Engineering Construction Company and BRAGSA to carry out the road repair program.

Photo credit: NBC Files

Like this: Like Loading...

Related