The Prime Ministerial Advisory Council on Youth set to launch next week

The Prime Ministerial Advisory Council on Youth will be launched here next week.

The Council will be launched on Monday October 23rd under the theme “Balancing Experience with Youth.”

A release from the Agency for Public Information says the ceremony will be addressed by Senator Shackell Bobb, Minister responsible for Youth Affairs, Dr. Orando Brewster and Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves will deliver the feature address.

Monday’s launching ceremony will begin at 7pm at the Methodist Church Hall in Kingstown.

