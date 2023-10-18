PM Gonsalves and the Minister of Foreign Affairs attend Canada CARICOM Summit

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves and Foreign Affairs Minister Keisal Peters are attending the Canada CARICOM Summit which is taking place in Ottawa, Canada.

The Summit is being co-chaired by the Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau and the Prime Minister of Dominica, Roosevelt Skerrit, the current Chair of CARICOM.

CARICOM Heads and their Canadian counterpart are tackling a packed agenda that includes Climate Change and Resilience, access to Finance and Global Financial Architecture Reform, Haiti, Regional Security, as well as Trade and Investment.

Speaking at the Summit’s opening ceremony this morning, Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau said he is pleased to host the very first Canada-CARICOM Summit in Canada.

Meanwhile, CARICOM Chairman, Dominica’s Prime Minister, Roosvelt Skerrit says CARICOM Member States value the close and special relationship forged with Canada over the years.

And, CARICOM Secretary General. Dr. Carla Barnette expressed appreciation to the Government of Canada for hosting this high level Summit.

The Canada-CARICOM Summit is taking place in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada from October 17th to 19th under the theme “Strategic Partners for a Resilient Future”.

Photo credit: Office of the Prime Minister

