World Bank funds rehabilitation of NEMO’s Campden Park Warehouse

The National Emergency Management Organization Campden Park Warehouse will soon be rehabilitated under the World Bank funded Volcanic Eruption Emergency Project {VEEP}.

Plans for the renovation will be discussed at a Community Consultation later today to be hosted by the Economic Planning Division in collaboration with the National Emergency Management Organization.

It takes place at the NEMO Warehouse in Campden Park from 5pm and members of the public are invited to attend.

The warehouse will see the renovation of the existing structure as well as the construction of two new wings – one of which will feature a mezzanine with lift access.

Other works will include replacing the roof and installing vents; improvement of compound security; installation of a water collection and storage system; and the installation of a back-up generator and supporting system.

The rehabilitation work is scheduled to begin in November this year. Work will be facilitated by Gibson’s Construction and supervised by Stewart Engineering Limited.

The implementing agency for this Project is the Economic Planning Division in the Ministry of Finance, Economic Planning and Information Technology.

Photo credit: NEMO St.Vincent & the Grenadines

