Ministry of Agriculture receives shipment of pedigree sheep

As part of the SVG Food Insecurity Project the Ministry of Agriculture received a shipment of pedigree sheep to help increase production.

Speaking at the Argyle International Airport, Colville King Deputy Chief Agricultural Officer and Technical Focal Point of the SVG Food Insecurity Project explained that the project aims to ensure that food security increasing production and ensure that there is not a potential food crisis.

And, Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Saboto Caesar said it took significant technical work to ensure that the breeds available would best increase productivity in livestock in sheep in SVG.

Photo credit: Pedigreesheep.com

