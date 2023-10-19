National Parks, Rivers and Beaches Authority to host Virtual Round Table Discussion

The National Parks, Rivers and Beaches Authority will host a Virtual Round Table Discussion today as part of activities to observe the Annual National Parks Awareness Month.

Communications and Public Education Officer at the National Parks, Rivers and Beaches Authority, Twannique Barrow told NBC News, the program will be held with the theme: The Future of Conservation, Engaging The Next Generation of Environmental Champions.

Miss Barrow said the objective of the program is to increase public understanding about Conservation and Sustainable Environment Management and it would be live streamed on their Facebook and Youtube pages.

Miss Barrow said the second segment of the Virtual Round Table Discussion will be a panel discussion aimed at encouraging the nation’s youth to become stewards of the environment.

Today’s program begins at 1PM.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related