Sixty-six outstanding students who recently sat the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Exam (CAPE), Associate Degree and Teacher Education Program, were presented with awards at yesterday’s School’s Independence Rally.

Delivering remarks at the event yesterday at the Victoria Park, Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves explained that the National scholarships are for five years and valued at a maximum of $600,000 each, which is benchmarked against the cost of pursing a medical degree at the University of the West Indies.

Additionally a number of National Exhibitions, Special Awards and Bursaries were also given to students.

This year; 26 National Scholarships, 7 Exhibition Awards, 4 Special Awards and 29 Bursaries have been awarded.

The event was held with the theme “Carve your legacy – Carry the Baton”.

Photo credit: NBC, API, VC3

