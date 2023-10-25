The issue of visa-free access for Vincentians travelling to Canada will continue to be pursued by Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves and was among issue raised during the recently concluded Canada-CARICOM summit.

Dr. Gonsalves gave this commitment, during a News Conference this week, as he discussed the issues raised during the Canada/CARICOM Summit held in Ottawa Canada last week.

The Prime Minister said he emphasized the importance of visa-free access in building a strategic partnership.

The Canada/CARICOM Summit was co-chaired by the Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau and the Prime Minister of Dominica, Roosevelt Skerrit, the current Chair of CARICOM.

The Summit was held in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada from October 17th to 19th with the theme Strategic Partners for a Resilient Future.

