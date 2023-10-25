An appeal has made for hunters across the country to desist from hunting on private property.

This appeal was made by Director of Forestry in the Ministry of Agriculture, Fitzgerald Providence on the heels of a shortened hunting season for mammals, reptiles and birds opened on October 1st.

Mr. Providence said this year’s Hunting Season was again shortened as the forestry service continue to have environmental concerns in relation to the population and distribution of the animals that are hunted.

He is also appealing to hunters not to hunt in Wildlife Reserves, Forest Reserves and Nature Trails.

