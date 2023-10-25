Christian Joseph of the St. Vincent Grammar School emerged victorious last night, in the 2023 FLOW/Lions Club South Public Speaking Competition and walked away with the Michael De Freitas Challenge trophy.

Christian took the awards for Best Main Speech and Best Student-Prepared presentation.

Speaking to the Media after the competition Joseph said he felt confident going into the competition.

Joseph noted that there were some hiccups during the preparation for the competition.

Janeil Stowe of the St Vincent Girls High School was second, while Rayana Ross of the Mountain View Adventist Academy took the third spot.

Soren Phillips of the- Thomas Saunders Secondary won the award for Best Impromptu Speech.

The other Finalists were Kevisha Richardson – St Joseph’s Convent Kingstown, and Lisa Robertson of the Adelphi Secondary School.

The students spoke on the topic: Unless criminals’ proximity to power is reduced, their ill-gotten gains confiscated and a culture of lawfulness fostered, the level of crime will remain at unacceptable levels.

Photo credit: NBC’s Colvin Harry

