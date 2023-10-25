A request for a 13.5 million dollar soft loan from the Saudi Development Fund has been made by Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves, to improve the housing sector in SVG.

Speaking on the Face to Face Program on NBC Radio this morning the Prime Minister said that he is certain that there will be an injection of funds for the housing revolution.

The Prime Minister explained that when the delegation from the Saudi Fund visited about two weeks ago, he took them to the site of the housing development in Sandy Bay and other areas across the island to see the houses which are being built.

The Housing project is one of four bundles of projects to upgraded infrastructure throughout the island through funding from the Saudi Development Fund.

Photo credit: NBC’s Lateefa Noel

