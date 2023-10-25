Twenty houses will be distributed in Sandy Bay tomorrow to persons who were displaced during the volcanic eruption of La Soufriere in 2021.

Speaking on NBC’s Face to Face programme this morning Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves explained that the handing over is part of a project involving the government of St Vincent and the Grenadines and the Mustique Charitable Trust.

Photo credit: NBC’s Lateefa Noel

