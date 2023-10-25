On yesterday’s second day of the Primary and Secondary Schools Tennis Championships at the National Tennis Centre at Villa, in the Primary Schools Championship, Sugar Mill Academy defeated Kingstown Anglican School 3-0. Sion Hill Government School beat Sugar Mill Academy 2-1. Calliaqua Anglican School won from Calder Primary School 3-0. Kingstown Preparatory School had a 3-0 win over Brighton Primary School. Calliaqua Anglican School also recorded 3-0 victory over St Mary’s Roman Catholic School. Sugar Mill Academy won from Biabou Methodist School 3-0, and Fair Hall Government School defeated Sion Hill Government School 3-0.

In the Secondary Schools Boys Open Championship, Angello Morgan of the St Vincent Grammar School defeated his schoolmate Joshua Veira 5-4, 4-0.

The Championships will end today with the Semi-finals and Finals.

