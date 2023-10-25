Results of the Primary and Secondary Tennis Championship Matches
On yesterday’s second day of the Primary and Secondary Schools Tennis Championships at the National Tennis Centre at Villa, in the Primary Schools Championship, Sugar Mill Academy defeated Kingstown Anglican School 3-0. Sion Hill Government School beat Sugar Mill Academy 2-1. Calliaqua Anglican School won from Calder Primary School 3-0. Kingstown Preparatory School had a 3-0 win over Brighton Primary School. Calliaqua Anglican School also recorded 3-0 victory over St Mary’s Roman Catholic School. Sugar Mill Academy won from Biabou Methodist School 3-0, and Fair Hall Government School defeated Sion Hill Government School 3-0.
In the Secondary Schools Boys Open Championship, Angello Morgan of the St Vincent Grammar School defeated his schoolmate Joshua Veira 5-4, 4-0.
The Championships will end today with the Semi-finals and Finals.