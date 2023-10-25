Quinton de Kock hit a stunning 174 off 140 balls as South Africa trounced Bangladesh by 149 runs on the back of another blistering batting display in the ICC Men’s 50-Overs Cricket World Cup 2023 in Mumbai, India yesterday.

De Kock’s century, his third of this World Cup and the highest score of the tournament so far, set South Africa on their way to a commanding 382-5 off their 50 overs.

Heinrich Klaasen backed up his century against England with a similarly destructive 90 off 49 balls, and captain, Aiden Markram made 60 off 69 balls. The best bowler for Bangladesh was Hasan Mahmud with 2-67.

In reply, Bangladesh were 233 all out, despite Mahmudullah’s defiant 111 off 111 balls.

Having chosen to bat first, South Africa were reduced to 36-2 in the powerplay but a 131-run partnership between De Kock and Markram put them back in the ascendency and set up another spectacular end to an innings.

Faced with a World Cup record chase, Bangladesh were soon in trouble.

Two wickets in two balls for fast bowler, Marco Jansen started the top-order collapse before fast bowlers, Lizaad Williams, Gerald Coetzee and Kagiso Rabada accounted for Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim and Liton Das respectively to reduce Bangladesh to 58-5.

There was to be no quick finish, though, as Mahmudullah showed great resolve and shepherded the lower order well to spare Bangladesh the ignominy of a record World Cup defeat that was looming at one stage.

With the result decided early in the Bangladesh innings, the 37-year-old Mahmudullah pushed on in the latter part of the innings to bring up his fourth One Day International century from 104 balls before being dismissed for 111.

The final scores: South Africa 382-5 off 50 overs, Bangladesh 233 off 46.4 overs.

The victory has lifted South Africa to second in the table, two points behind leaders India, while Bangladesh drop to the bottom, below England, on net run-rate.

South Africa next play against Pakistan in Chennai on Friday, while Bangladesh will met the Netherlands in Kolkata on Saturday.

