Glenside Ballers went on a goal scoring spree yesterday afternoon when they beat Chill Spot Ballers 11-1 in the Grenville Williams Clare Valley 7-a-side Football Championship at the Clare Valley Playing Field.

Figo Pope and Yaseem Dascent netted 3 goals each for Glenside Ballers. Marlon Scrubb and Deandre Smith scored 2 each, and Zeroy Archibald the other.

Kamal Westfield converted the goal for Chill Spot Ballers.

Last weekend, Chill Spot and Tallawah Wariors played to a 3-3 draw. East Side Trappers beat Soul Print Ballera 5-2. Green Hill FC and Experience 1 had a 3-3 draw, and Dark House Ballers beat Experience (2) 6-2.

At 4.30 p. m today, Tallawah Warriors will meet Layou Police Youth Club at the Clare Valley Playing Field.

