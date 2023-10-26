This year’s COMSPORT VINCY Masters Independence Anniversary Cup will kick off at 6.00 p. m today with three matches at the COMSPORT Sports Facility at Arnos Vale.

Defending Champions, Hope Masters will meet Laclery Veterans of St Lucia in the opening match, and will be followed by the encounters between Rogers Photo Studio Older Boys and Largo Height Masters at 7.00 p. m, with the evening’s third match between Sion Hill Masters and North Leeward Masters at 8.00 p. m.

Over the next four days, 19 matches will be played in the Championship.

