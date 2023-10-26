Half-centuries from Teddy Bishop and Leonardo Julien led West Indies Academy to a 6-wicket victory over Jamaica Scorpions under the Duckworth/Lewis Method in the CG United Insurance Regional Super50 Cricket Championship at Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad yesterday. It was the third straight loss for Jamaica Scorpions who remain at the bottom of the table.

Jamaica Scorpions made 263-9 off their 50 overs. West Indies Academy were set a revised target of 227 off a reduced 40 overs, and finished on 227-4 off 37.3 overs to win with 15 balls remaining. Bishop, unbeaten on 67 from 67 balls swung the match heavily in favour of the West Indies Academy.

Julien also played a crucial role in the win with his 52 from 48 balls, while Kevin Wickham contributed a useful 37.

Fast bowler, Shalome Parnell was the best bowler for Jamaica Scorpions with 2-43.

Earlier for Jamaica Scorpions, Kirk McKenzie scored 84 off 102 balls, and Captain, Rovman Powell, 53 off 55 alls, as Jamaica Scorpions reached 263-9 off 50 overs. Fast bowler, Nyeem Young took 5-49, and fast bowler, McKenny Clarke had 2-27.

The final scores: Jamaica Scorpions 263-9 off 50 overs, the West Indies Academy 227-4 off 37.3 overs.

In yesterday’s other matches, Barbados Pride beat the Windward Islands Volcanoes by 8 wickets with 37 balls remaining under the Duckworth/Lewis Method after rain also affected that match at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy.

The scores: The Windward Islands Volcanoes 241-8 off 50 overs, Barbados Pride 148-2 off 14.5 overs after being set 148 to get off 21 overs.

There was no result in the match between Guyana Harpy Eagles and the Combined Campuses and Colleges because of rain.

The scores: Guyana Harpy Eagles 177 off 48.1 overs, Combined Campuses and Colleges 86-5 off 15 overs.

