Empire State building will illuminate colours of SVG’s Flag once again

The Empire State building will once again be illuminated with in the colors of the National Flag of SVG for this year’s Independence Celebration in New York.

And, today there was a flag raising ceremony at the Bowling Green Square.

Consul General of St Vincent and the Grenadines to New York Rondy Mc Intosh told NBC news that today’s flag raising ceremony highlighted the importance of persons in the Diaspora to celebrate who they are as Vincentians.

Photo credit: Grant Lee

