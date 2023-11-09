The Government will be addressing the effects of heavy trucks and trailers on the road network of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

That’s the word from Minister of Transport and Works, Montgomery Daniel, who said on Radio yesterday that the trucks and trailers cause more road damage due to their weight.

The Minister said the issue was raised with the Transport Board, which is required to come up with recommendations to address it.

Minister Daniel said the Transport Board will also review the fees charged for vehicles that transport heavy cargo.

Photo credit: NBC Files

