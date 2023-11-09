The South Rivers Temporary Health Centre will be officially opened this Saturday.

A release from the Office of the Prime Minister says the ceremony will take place at the site of the new temporary facility, directly opposite the existing health centre in South Rivers.

Construction on this project began in March 2023 and wrapped up in October 2023. The work was done by BRAGSA and sub-contracted to local contractor Marcus James.

The construction cost of the project is 460-thousand dollars and the cost to retrofit was 50-thousand dollars. The land for the project was contributed by the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Release says the temporary health centre was built to provide a temporary facility to house operations of the health centre for two years, while a modern health facility is being built in South Rivers.

Saturday’s ceremony will feature addresses from Health Officials and Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves.

And Prime Minister Gonsalves will host a media conference at Cabinet Room from 8:30 tomorrow morning.

Both events will be broadcast live on NBC Radio.

