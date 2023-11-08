Deaths of Precious and Veronica Small still under investigation – says Assistant Commissioner of Police

Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of crime Trevor Bailey has reassured the Vincentian public that the investigations into the deaths of Precious Small and Veronica “Keisha” Small are still ongoing.

Speaking at a media briefing on Monday, ACP Bailey asked the Vincentian public to believe in the investigators in the Royal St.Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force.

Photo credit: RSVG Police Force

