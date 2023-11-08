Port Modernization Project approximately 40 percent complete

As of the end of October the estimated physical progress of work on Kingstown Port Modernization Project is approximately 40 per cent.

Acting Prime Minister Montgomery Daniel provided an update on the project this morning on NBC radio.

The Acting Prime Minister added that works are continuing in the final quarter of the year with the building works, sea wall piling installation and the ground improvement work.

The Port Modernization Project is being implemented at a cost of 620 million EC dollars

