SVG Teachers Credit Union to host lecture this afternoon

As part of activities to observe Teachers Solidarity Week, this afternoon, the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Teachers Union will be hosting a lecture under the theme “The Significance of Workers Active Participation – a Recipe for Success”.

The C.W Prescod Memorial Lecture will be presented by Lawyer, Lecturer and Chairman of the SVG Reparations Committee, Adrian Odle.

President of the SVG Teachers Union Oswald Robinson explained why the lecture is hosted annually.

And Lawyer, Lecturer and Chairman of the SVG Reparations Committee, Adrian Odle said he is honored to present the lecture as he listed some of the themes which he will highlight during his presentation.

The C.W Prescod Memorial Lecture is schedule to take place at the Frenches House in Kingstown from 2pm.

Photo credit: NBC Files

Like this: Like Loading...

Related