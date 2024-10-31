Foreign Minister of the Republic of China – Taiwan his Excellency Lin Chai-Lung said that Taiwan is grateful to have St Vincent and the Grenadines as a steadfast ally.

Speaking at recent welcome reception in his honour, Taiwan’s Foreign Minister thanked Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves for his continuous support for Taiwan, on the international stage.

The Foreign Minister said it is Taiwan’s honor to partner with St Vincent and the Grenadines to support National Development and build a brighter future together.

The Foreign Minister visited St Vincent and the Grenadines for the ground breaking of the Acute Care Hospital at Arnos Vale which is being funded by a soft loan from the Taiwan Commercial Bank.

