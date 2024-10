Two matches are scheduled for today in the Vita Malt Sion Hill Netball Championship at the Hard Court of the Sion Hill Playing Field.

At 5.00 p. m, the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force Youth Club Ball Blazers will oppose Jaguars, and at 6.00 p. m, Sion Hill 1 will play against National Properties Netters.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related