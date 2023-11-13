RSVGPF and NCCP partner on a Walkabout and Community Concert

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force will conduct a Walkabout and Community Concert in Diamond on Wednesday.

The event will be held in collaboration with the National Commission on Crime Prevention {NCCP}, the Police Band, and the Stubbs Police Youth Club.

The event will be held at the intersection next to Yankee’s Establishment in Diamond from 5pm on Wednesday.

The Police say these events are part of the Police Force’s continuous outreach to improve further, the organization’s relationship with communities and members of the public in general.

The overarching objective is to build resilient and safer communities through community policing.

Residents of Diamond, Stubbs, and the surrounding areas are invited to attend the concert, which will feature performances from the Police Force Band.

Photo credit: RSVG Police Force

