REVEREND DR. GEORGE R. FREDERICK of Fair Hall Housing formerly of Paul’s Avenue, Kingstown died on Tuesday October 22nd at the age of 76. The funeral takes place on Thursday November 7th at the New Testament Church of God, Wilson Hill. The body lies at the church from 8:30 am. The tributes begin at 10:00 am. The service begins at the 11:00 am.

