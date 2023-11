MRS ESTINA ELCINA VENITTA VICTORY WILLIAMS better known as TANTY NOON of Campden Park died on Monday October 30th at the age of 77. The funeral takes place on Saturday November 25th at the Apostolic Faith Mission Church, Campden Park. The viewing and tributes begin at noon. The service begins at 1:00 pm. Burial will be at the Chauncey Cemetery.

