MR CHARLES BOBB better known as CHARLIE of Handsome Bay, Virgin Gorda died on Thursday October 19th at the age of 78. The funeral takes place on Saturday November 18th at the Sanctuary of Hope Church Valley, Virgin Gorda. The Service begins at 10:00 am. Burial will be at the Valley Public Cemetery. Speedy Ferry and Taxi will transport persons wishing to attend the funeral.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related