Gun amnesty still in the pipeline

Commissioner of Police (Ag) Enville Williams and Attorney General Grenville Williams are currently working on the modalities and processes of a gun amnesty promised by Prime Minister Dr.Ralph Gonsalves in 2023 Independence address.

Speaking on radio on Tuesday the Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves stated that the amnesty period would be given before there is an increase in the penalties for illegal guns and ammunition.

The Prime Minister explained that the suggestion is to increase the penalties for illegal firearms by the judiciary, prosecutors and members of society.

Photo credit: Royal Virgin Islands Police

