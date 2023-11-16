Winners of the NTRC’s Icode 784 competition awarded their prizes
Winners in the National Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (NTRC) Icode784 competition were awarded yesterday.
Taking the first position in the Secondary Idea Competition was the UISS A Team 3.0 (Vincy Twang) of the Union Island Secondary School who won $2,500
In second place was Young Minds of the St Vincent Grammar School and who won $1500 in third place also from the St Vincent Grammar School was Antitrack who won $1000
GKA Code Master from the St Vincent Girls High placed first in Secondary Mobile Application and won $5000 and a laptop for each team member; J.J.A.M Tech of the St Vincent Grammar School placed second and walked away with $3000 and in third place was AKSP Titans of the Sandy Bay Secondary School who won $2000.
In the Open Category Assonique Cuffy and Nicholai Williams of E-Tech Evangelize took the first prize and walked away with $5,00 and a two tickets to 4YFN in Barcelona, Spain in 2024; Emma Rouse and Luke Wilson of Iris Virgo took the second position and won $3000 and Sarah Foster and Nathan Warrick of S and N Innovation took the third position and won $2000
Photo credit: NTRC