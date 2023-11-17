The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment has declared war on Diabetes in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

This is according to Portfolio Minister, St. Clair Prince, as he addressed a Diabetes Symposium and Fair on Wednesday at Heritage Square, to commemorate World Diabetes Day.

He said Diabetes is ranked as one of the top three causes of death in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Minister Prince said the Ministry of Health has been providing more access to care for persons living with Diabetes.

The Symposium and Fair was hosted by the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Diabetes and Hypertension Association.

Meanwhile … Vincentians have been called upon to pay greater attention to their lifestyle habits, in order to prevent being diagnosed with Diabetes.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health, Wellness, and the Environment Cuthbert Knights, issued the call during his address at the Diabetes Symposium and Fair on Wednesday at Heritage Square.

Mr. Knights also urged persons to get screened so they can know their status.

Photo credit: HealthySoch

Like this: Like Loading...

Related