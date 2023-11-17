The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines will host an inaugural United Kingdom (UK)-Caribbean Infrastructure Conference next week at the Beachcombers Hotel.

The event, themed UK-Caribbean Infrastructure Conference: Building resilience for all” is being coordinated by the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB).

The conference will be held from November 20th to 24th and will begin with an official opening ceremony featuring remarks from Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves; President of the Caribbean Development Bank Dr. Gene Leon and UK Minister of State Development and Africa, Andrew Mitchell.

The first working session of the conference would be a panel discussion under the heading “Building Inclusive Safe Resilient and Sustainable Infrastructure in the Caribbean – What have we learnt?

The discussion is expected to bring to the fore a wide range of experiences and perspectives from a diverse group of practitioners working in the region.

On Monday evening, the UK High Commission in St. Vincent and the Grenadines would host a welcome reception at the Coconut Grove at Canash Beach, St. Vincent.

The various workshops scheduled to take place throughout the one week conference would focus on topics such as Disability Inclusive Infrastructure; the Human and Environmental Side of Infrastructure Implementation and Women and Youth in Construction, among other pertinent matters. \

Photo credit: Beachcombers

Like this: Like Loading...

Related