Nine Mornings launches December 3rd

The National Nine Mornings Committee is looking forward to hosting another successful Nine Morning, Festival, following the huge success of last year’s Festival.

This statement was made by Chairman of the National Nine Mornings Committee Orande “Bomani” Charles during NBC’s Face to Face program this morning.

Mr. Charles said this year’s festival will be officially launched on Sunday December 3rd and the launch promises to kick off the program in grand style.

Meanwhile Deputy Chairman of the Nine Mornings Committee, Lennox Bowman has commended members of the public for their continued participation in the festival as they instill national pride while remembering the reason for the Christmas season.

He said they are expecting to see great public participation in the festival this year again.

