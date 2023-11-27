A professional consultation on human resources was held by NIS

Matters related to Pension Reform were addressed last week, when the National Insurance Services (NIS) hosted a Human Resource Professional Consultation.

The consultation provided an interactive platform for the first cohort of Human Resource Professionals to receive presentations about the services of the NIS.

The first presentation looked at the various benefits offered by the NIS, and the second presentation focused on the compelling case for Pension Reform of the National Insurance Fund.

The NIS says the views of the delegates were well-documented to shape the NIS’ reform journey.

During the consultation, Director of the NIS Stewart Haynes encouraged Human Resource Managers in attendance to establish an HR professional group.

He said there is need to create a platform where like-minded professionals can constructively and productively engage in developmental conversation to strengthen and harness the country’s human resources.

The consultation saw representation from over thirty-five businesses.

Meanwhile, NIS will also host a Pensioners Appreciation and Health Day on Friday December 1st.

The event will be held at the NIS headquarters from 8:30am on Friday and will include remarks from Minister of Finance, Camillo Gonsalves, Chairman of the NIS Board, Lennox Bowman and Director of the NIS, Stewart Haynes.

A number of services will be made available to pensioners such as Nutritional Counselling, Free Eye Testing, GMR and BMI Testing, Elderly Pedicure and Pharmaceutical Consultations.

Director Stewart Haynes says the NIS consistently encourages its staff to live healthier lifestyles especially as there is a high number of persons living with non-communicable diseases.

The Pensioners Appreciation and Health Day is made possible with the support and involvement of the Ministry of Health, the National Lotteries Authority, Coreas Distribution Limited, Massy Pharmacy, Courts Optical and Leb’Elle Foot and Nail Clinic.

