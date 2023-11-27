SVG Diaspora Committee of New York to host virtual Community Dialogue

Matters relating to the viability and sustainability of the Vincentian Diaspora community will be addressed at a virtual Community Dialogue.

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Diaspora Committee of New York will host the event on Thursday.

Chairperson of the Diaspora Committee, Sherrill-Ann Mason says the event will recognize the contributions and impact of community leaders they have lost over the last few years.

Ms. Mason says they will also be engaged in a discussion on the way forward for the Vincentian Diaspora Community, in a rapidly changing world.

The Vincy Diaspora Community Dialogue will be held on Thursday November 30th, 2023 beginning at 7:30pm via Zoom.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related