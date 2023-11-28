“If you think 2022 was big, 2023 will be bigger and brighter”.

Those were the sentiments of Chairman of the National Parks, Rivers and Beaches Authority – Mr. Gideon Nash as he spoke at the launch of Nine Nights of Lights at the Botanical Gardens.

The launch took place today (November 28), at the Curator’s House at the Botanical Gardens.

Nine Nights of Lights at the Botanical Gardens is a festival in its ninth year. It is where the Botanical Gardens – the oldest in the Western Hemisphere is transformed with lights, food, and music.

The festival is part of this county’s Christmas Lighting and Nine Mornings National programme of activities. It runs from Friday, December 15 to Saturday, December 23, 2023.

Mr. Nash told NBC Radio that the amount spent on lights for 2022 was approximately 21,000. He said that this year (2023), that number has more than doubled to some $48,000.

The festival which is hosted by the National Parks, Rivers and Beaches Authority – NPRBA attracts thousands of patrons each year, including locals and visitors with some 10,000 patrons attending in 2022.

Several nightly activities will be held this year including a caroling contest, a night of praise, dance under the stars and RSVGPF band night, a movie in the garden night, XMas on Steel, and upstage, botanical harmonies night, among others.

