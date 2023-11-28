Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said St. Vincent and the Grenadines has developed significantly over the years and this transformation continues.

He made this statement while delivering the inaugural lecture hosted by the Institute of Governance and Politics for Latin America and the Caribbean last evening while speaking on the topic “Transforming Lives, Navigating Challenges, Shaping the Future: A Story of Transformative Change in the Face of Challenges in St. Vincent and the Grenadines”.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said transformation is a process and it is a part of development.

The Prime Minister said one major sign of development is since 2001 the country has seen a huge transformation in the housing sector with tremendous growth.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said another sign of transformation and growth is visible in the number of employees currently making active payments to the National Insurance Services (N.I.S) when compared to the year 2000.

During last evening’s lecture the Prime Minister discuss the country’s current and future threats and opportunities, as well as how its resources and strengths can be used to boost growth and development and foster a more resilient society.

The lecture is part of the Institute’s mission to encourage public participation and education on public policy and societal issues to cultivate well-informed and ethical citizens.

