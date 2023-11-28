Farmer’s Support Company reportedly disbursed over six million dollars as of September 30th

Minister of Agriculture, Saboto Caesar said as of September 30th of this year more than six million dollars was loaned to farmers through the Farmers’ Support Company.

He made this statement while responding to a question from Opposition Senator Israel Bruce during last week’s Sitting of Parliament.

Minister Caesar said the Farmers’ Support Company was registered some ten years ago.

Minister Caesar said the Farmers’ Support Company was established as the country was coming out of a period of difficulty after being impacted by Hurricane Tomas.

He said it was established to help local farmers and fishers to get back on their feet after being severely affected by Hurricane Tomas.

Photo credit: NBC Files

Minister Caesar said more than one thousand loans were given by the Farmers’ Support Company.

