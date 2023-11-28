SVG Scouts undergo two day training workshop on Humanitarian Action

Members of the Scouts Association of St. Vincent and the Grenadines were involved in a two-day Training Workshop on Humanitarian Action

The workshop, which began on Friday, was facilitated by representative of the World Scout Bureau in Panama, Alfredo Musse.

In an interview with NBC News, Mr. Musse said more than thirty Scouts participated in the sessions.

Mr. Musse highlighted the importance of the Training Workshop.

The World Scout Bureau is the Secretariat of the World Organization of the Scout Movement, which aims to promote and safeguard the interests of the Scout Movement.

Photo credit: Wikipedia

