Anglican Church Archdeaconry will ordain new deacons

Five Vincentians will be ordained this Thursday as Deacons in the Anglican Church Archdeaconry of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Ordination will be administered by Bishop of the Windward Islands, The Right Reverend C. Leopold Friday and will be held at the St. George’s Cathedral in Kingstown from 5pm.

Following Thursday’s Ordination, on Sunday December 3rd there will also be an Advent Mission Service which will mark the beginning of the Anglican Church’s year.

Sunday’s service will be held at the Victoria Park commencing at 9:30am.

Photo credit: St. Paul’s with St. John’s Anglican Church SVG

