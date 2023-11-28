SVG Internet Society works with S.T.E.M. SVG to educate young people about ICT and AI

The Internet Society of St. Vincent and the Grenadines said it will again be partnering with S.T.E.M SVG to further the development and reach of Information and Communications Technology (ICT) and Artificial Intelligence, among the nation’s youths.

S.T.E.M SVG educates students in the areas of Science, Technology Engineering and Mathematics which is abbreviated as the name S.T.E.M.

Provisional President of the Internet Society of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Roxanne John told NBC News her organization remains committed to ensuring that everyone across the country has access to the internet to aid in the holistic development of their lives.

Mrs. John said they partnered with S.T.E.M SVG in the past and they will again collaborate with the Organization to provide critical ICT training programs for youths.

Mrs. John said the Internet Society of St. Vincent and the Grenadines will also continue its regular networking programs to ensure that people across the country can work together to further internet connectivity and usage for holistic national development.

Photo credit: NBC Files

