Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said St. Vincent and the Grenadines is one of the countries in the world that is extremely vulnerable to natural disasters.

The Prime Minister made the point as he delivered the inaugural lecture on Monday night, hosted by the Institute of Governance and Politics for Latin America and the Caribbean.

He said that the Government has been putting measures in place to address challenges faced by natural disasters.

He spoke on the topic “Transforming Lives, Navigating Challenges, Shaping the Future: A Story of Transformative Change in the Face of Challenges in St. Vincent and the Grenadines”.

Photo credit: NBC, VC3, API

Like this: Like Loading...

Related