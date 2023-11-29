Minister responsible for Gender Affairs, Dr. Orando Brewster says the Government will continue to put systems in place to protect people from various forms of Gender-based violence.

The Minister was delivering an address in observance of the sixteen days of activism campaign against Gender based violence.

He says the impact of violence not only affects Women but also Men, who he says suffers in silence.

Dr. Brewster said legislation is in place here for the protection of citizens against gender-based violence.

Photo credit: NBC Files

Like this: Like Loading...

Related