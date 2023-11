Bologna have returned to winning ways with second half goals from Giovanni Fabbian and Joshua Zirkzee helping them to a 2-0 victory over Torino in Italy’s Serie A yesterday.

Bologna had gone 10 matches without defeat before losing to Fiorentina during the International break.

Hellas Verona twice came from behind to salvage a 2-2 draw at home against Lecce.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related