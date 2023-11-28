FC Cincinnati advances to the Eastern Conference Final

Philadelphia Union saw its 2023 season conclude with a 1-0 defeat by FC Cincinnati in the Eastern Conference Semi-finals after a late goal in Cincinnati last Saturday in Major League Soccer (MLS) in the United States.

Yerson Mosqueragot the all-important goal in the 94th minute to send FC Cincinnati to the Eastern Conference Final.

Alvaro Barreal placed a pinpoint ball into the box which was met by Ian Murphy who headed it into the path of Mosquera who controlled well before firing the ball expertly past goalkeeper, Andre Blake into the bottom right corner.

After a lengthy check from the Video Assistant Referee for a possible offside on Murphy was completed, the goal was ruled good and Philadelphia Union’s season was over.

FC Cincinnati will meet Columbus Crew in the Eastern Conference Final on 2nd December.

Photo credit: Major League Soccer

