System Three Youth wins 2023 Champions of the National Lotteries Authority/Unique Touch Soccer SVGCC Invitational Football Championships

System Three Youth are 2023 Champions of the National Lotteries Authority/Unique Touch Soccer St Vincent and the Grenadines Community College Invitational Football Championship.

They outplayed Hope International Youth 5-2 last Friday evening at Victoria Park where a large crowd saw Jaheim Kirby open the scoring for System Three Youth in the 6th minute, scored his second goal in the 45th minute, with their other goals by Chad Haynes in the 43rd minute and 77th minutes, and a second by Zamaro Mofford in the 67th

minute.

Goals by Jamaar Cropper in the 12th minute and Shemar Wilkes in the 69th reduced the deficit for Hope International.

Jebelle Youth secured 3rd Place with a 4-2 win over Avenues FC Youth after 2 goals by Christopher Lewis in the 33rd and 44th minutes, and a goal each by Jahva Audain in the 17th and Kamal Griffith in 71st minute.

For Avenues FC Youth, Dakari Hector converted in the 5th minute and Kadel Hector in the 39th minute.

