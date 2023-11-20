There are real challenges with private sector capacity in St Vincent and the Grenadines.

So says Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves, who was speaking at a press conference earlier this morning.

The Prime Minister noted that they would need to have talks with the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) about amending some of the prerequisite requirements.

Dr. Gonsalves also noted that there is a lack of capacity in number of skilled, tradesmen and tradeswomen.

Photo credit: NBC’s Colvin Harry

