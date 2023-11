MR RENRICK ERNEST OLLIVIERRE better known as JOSH of Diamond Estate died on Thursday 9th November at the age of 72. The funeral takes place on Saturday 2nd December at the Diamond Deliverance Assembly. The body lies at the church from 11:00 a.m. The service begins at noon. Burial will be at the Brighton Cemetery. Transportation will be provided by the Van with registration number HT 52 and HUNTA for persons wishing to attend the funeral.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related